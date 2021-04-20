Longmire Longmire, WA 98304, USA

Count Your Age in Tree Rings Formerly Mt. Rainier National Park’s headquarters, Longmire has since been decommissioned, but remains a national historic district. Nowadays, it’s a small museum that tells the history of the park’s early days — which seems to include a lot of amateur taxidermy. Outside, a cross-section of a very old felled tree shows the science of ring-counting, along with significant historical dates to give a sense of perspective. A fun, and free, stop that’s worth a short detour during your visit.