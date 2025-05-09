This Underrated Destination Is the Perfect Place to Unplug

Perhaps the best moments when you’re traveling are the quietest ones—maybe after hiking a set of sharp switchbacks or simply feeling the sun warm your skin at a sidewalk café—when you forget about your phone, the noise falls away, and something begins to shift. It’s a kind of silence you don’t realize you’ve been missing until you hear it. Welcome to West Virginia.

In the Mountain State, unplugging isn’t a challenge; it’s an invitation. With its vast tracts of forestland, winding scenic byways, quiet towns, and some of the darkest skies in the U.S., this wild yet gentle state offers plenty of space to breathe it all in.

Scenic drives and sky-high views

There’s no better place to start the slow-down than the Highland Scenic Highway, a 43-mile stretch of Route 150 that cuts through the Monongahela National Forest. Cell service? Forget it. But you won’t miss it. Instead, you’ll see panoramic views of misty mountains, spruce forests, and open meadows, all managed by the U.S. Forest Service with conservation in mind. Along the way, you’ll pass through postcard-worthy towns and peaceful stretches of forest that seem plucked from a road trip movie. In summer, listen for the sound of cicadas or wind rustling through the leaves. In autumn, the trees transform with vibrant red, orange, and yellow leaves.



Pull over at one of the many overlooks, such as Big Spruce, Williams River Valley, or Red Lick, and take in the panoramas along the way. Better yet, bring a picnic, a blanket, and absolutely no agenda.



Designed as a scenic byway—not a commuter route—the highway is free of billboards, gas stations, and businesses. It’s just you, the road, and a forest spanning more than 900,000 acres.

Stargazing under West Virginia’s dark skies

West Virginia has some of the darkest skies in the U.S. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

West Virginia becomes even more enchanting when the sun dips below the ridges. The state is home to some of the darkest skies in the eastern U.S., and stargazing here is next level. At Spruce Knob, the highest point in West Virginia at 4,863 feet, the night sky is thick with constellations. Bring binoculars or simply lie on a blanket and count shooting stars.

Amateur astronomers and university research teams from around the region frequently use Spruce Knob, thanks to its elevation and distance from urban light pollution. On exceptionally clear nights, the Milky Way stretches overhead like a cosmic ribbon.

Watoga State Park, West Virginia’s largest state park, is on the International Dark Sky Places list. The Civilian Conservation Corps originally developed the park during the Great Depression. Many of the cabins and trails built in the 1930s are still in use today, making a historic backdrop for a stargazing experience. With more than 10,000 acres of forest and remote campsites, it’s the kind of place where you swap stories around the campfire and fall asleep to the sound of whippoorwills.

Endless Wall trail in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Morning coffee and small-town charm

Unplugging doesn’t mean you have to give up creature comforts. Some of West Virginia’s most charming small towns are places where the pace is slower, but the coffee is strong, the curiosities plentiful, and the people some of the kindest you’ll ever meet.



Fayetteville is an outdoor lover’s hub near the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, one of the newest U.S. national parks. Before heading out on a hike or paddle, stop by Wood Iron Eatery or Cathedral Cafe for a latte or a hearty breakfast. For an experience you can only have here, book a Bridge Walk tour, where you can traverse a two-foot-wide catwalk underneath the top of the New River Gorge Bridge, the longest steel span bridge in the western hemisphere and the third-highest bridge in the U.S. For a more leisurely vibe, meander through locally owned shops and galleries.



Travel tip: On the third Saturday of October every year, locals and daredevils gather for “Bridge Day—West Virginia’s largest single-day festival—when the bridge closes to traffic and opens to BASE jumpers who leap 876 feet into the gorge below. It’s the only day of the year that pedestrian traffic is allowed across the bridge.



An hour and a half southeast in Lewisburg, past meets present. You’ll find cobblestone sidewalks, vintage bookshops, and art galleries alongside third-wave (aka artisanal) coffee and elevated Appalachian cuisine. Grab a morning cappuccino at the Wild Bean, then check out Edith’s Store for local pantry staples like ramp salt and sorghum syrup. For lunch, don’t miss the lobster salad tacos (yes, it’s an inland state, but trust us on this) at Stardust Cafe.



You’d never guess it at first glance, but Lewisburg is home to one of only four Carnegie Halls in the world still in use as performance venues. And the region has an incredible history. George Washington once surveyed the area, and the local cemetery has gravestones dating to the Revolutionary War. Even though the town’s bones are old—it was officially incorporated in 1782—its lively arts scene and abundance of creative entrepreneurs make it feel fresh and energetic.

Hike to scenic views on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail

Blackwater Falls gets its name from its tannin-rich, deep amber hue Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

There’s something inherently meditative about following the sound of rushing water through the woods, and in West Virginia, there’s no shortage of opportunities to do so. The West Virginia Waterfall Trail is a self-guided experience connecting more than 40 cascades across the state. Download the digital passport for free and collect prizes as you go.



Some of the most photogenic stops include Cathedral Falls, a roadside cascade 20 minutes from Fayetteville that spills like a silver ribbon into a mossy gorge; and Valley Falls, a local favorite south of Fairmont with broad rocky ledges ideal for picnicking or dipping your toes. Oglebay Falls, near Wheeling and nestled in a fairy-tale-worthy cove, is picturesque, too.

Then there’s Blackwater Falls, high in the Allegheny Mountains near Davis. Tannin-rich water plunges dramatically over a sandstone ledge, creating a deep amber hue that makes it one of the most photographed spots in the state. This iconic cascade has been drawing visitors since the late 1800s when the railroad’s arrival helped establish it as a popular summer escape.

Kayaking the quiet waters of the Greenbrier River

One of the most peaceful paddling experiences in the state is the Greenbrier River, which meanders through eastern West Virginia and provides miles of calm waters perfect for gentle kayaking and scenic float trips by inner tube. The river flows past farmland, forests, and the occasional train trestle, making it seem timeless and untouched.

The Greenbrier River Trail—a converted rail trail that follows the old Chesapeake and Ohio Railway line—runs parallel to the water for 78 miles. It’s beloved by cyclists, hikers, and horseback riders, and you can easily combine a paddle and pedal on the same day.

Rent a kayak or tube in Marlinton or Cass and spend the day drifting under sycamore branches and listening to the water lap against the hull. You won’t hear much else—and that’s exactly the point.

Scenic overlooks and Almost Heaven swings

A view from the overlook at Coopers Rock State Forest. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

If there’s one photo opp you should break out your phone for, it’s the Almost Heaven Swings. To celebrate the state’s iconic overlooks, the West Virginia Department of Tourism partnered with Nicholas County Career and Technical Center students to design and handcraft the state’s Almost Heaven swings. These oversized wooden swings, strategically placed in scenic locations across the state’s nine travel regions, offer visitors picturesque spots to relax and capture memorable photos. The initiative has since expanded, with more than 30 swings now installed throughout the state, each providing a dreamy vantage point from which to appreciate West Virginia’s natural beauty.

At Coopers Rock State Forest, just outside Morgantown, one of the swings awaits along the short path to the park’s overlook along the Cheat River Canyon. Go at golden hour, and you’ll see why John Denver dubbed West Virginia “almost heaven” in his hit song.



Other swing spots include Valley Falls State Park, Canaan Valley Resort State Park, and Blackwater Falls State Park; half the fun is finding them. They’ve become low-tech landmarks—proof that sometimes, all you need is a place to sit and a view worth sharing.

Sleep under the stars in the backcountry

Thorny Mountain Fire Tower offers panoramic views from a 53-foot structure you can rent for the night. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

To truly unplug, spend a night—or several—under the stars. The Monongahela National Forest is a dream for campers, with options ranging from rustic tent sites to epic stays.

Seneca Shadows Campground puts you close to the iconic Seneca Rocks, with easy access to hiking trails and sweeping views right from your site. A more remote experience, Spruce Knob Lake Campground is next to a high-elevation lake where solitude and quiet skies replace the usual buzz of daily life.

At Red Creek Campground, perched at the edge of Dolly Sods Wilderness, go delightfully off the grid—no reservations, no cell signal, and no worries—just first-come, first-served serenity. Bear Heaven Campground, near Otter Creek Wilderness, lives up to its name with moss-draped forests and widely spaced sites that make it seem like you have the woods all to yourself.

Spend a night at the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower for a truly unforgettable experience. Originally built in the 1930s to spot forest fires in the Greenbrier District, this restored lookout tower near Seneca State Forest is one of the only structures of its kind you can legally rent for an overnight stay. You’ll sleep 53 feet in the air with panoramic mountain views—bring your own bedding, meals, and a sense of adventure. (Pro tip: plan ahead, as this popular spot can book up years in advance.)

Unplugging isn’t about escape. It’s about reconnecting to what’s real, like cool river water, hot coffee in a quiet town, and stars where the signal used to be. Once you’ve felt that kind of connection—the kind that doesn’t require Wi-Fi—it’s hard to go back. West Virginia has a way of getting under your skin in the best possible way, so don’t be surprised if your phone stays on airplane mode a little longer after you leave.