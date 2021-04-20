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Loft 523

523 Gravier St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
https://www.loft523.com/
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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Loft 523

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Opened in April 2001, this Central Business District property, a converted dry-goods warehouse, is a departure from the typical New Orleans hotel. Instead of fleur-de-lis wallpaper and Louis XIV chairs, you’ll find Fortuny lamps, Herman Miller desk chairs, and Agape “Spoon” tubs in the palatial bathrooms. The 18 lofts (two are penthouses), with their white walls, concrete floors, and modern furnishings, feel straight out of the pages of Dwell.

The hotel doesn’t have the amenities of a larger hotel; the lobby is meant for checking in, not hanging out, and there’s no restaurant or bar to prop up, but guests have privileges at the sister hotel, International House. And, most significantly, the fact that there are just 18 rooms means that from the minute you check in, the front desk team knows you.

By Geraldine Campbell

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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