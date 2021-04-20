Loews Regency San Francisco 222 Sansome St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

Loews Regency San Francisco Service is a signature here, where gorgeous rooms styled with a simple elegance and a natural palette offer a respite from the Financial District’s hustle and bustle. It’s all about the details. Upon arrival, guests are offered a complimentary prosecco or non-alcoholic cider. The beds, layered with down comforters and pillows, are the perfect locations to relax and enjoy the city or bay views. Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries are available to mark romantic occasions, while cake and cable cars filled with cookies make birthdays fun for kids. A complimentary car is on hand for guests traveling within a one-mile radius of the hotel.