Loews Regency San Francisco
222 Sansome St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA
| +1 415-276-9888
Loews Regency San FranciscoService is a signature here, where gorgeous rooms styled with a simple elegance and a natural palette offer a respite from the Financial District’s hustle and bustle. It’s all about the details. Upon arrival, guests are offered a complimentary prosecco or non-alcoholic cider. The beds, layered with down comforters and pillows, are the perfect locations to relax and enjoy the city or bay views. Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries are available to mark romantic occasions, while cake and cable cars filled with cookies make birthdays fun for kids. A complimentary car is on hand for guests traveling within a one-mile radius of the hotel.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Bridge-to-Bridge Suite
Massive windows in each of the Loews’ Regency’s guest rooms and suites invite San Francisco inside. The decor is warm, modern, and neutral, guiding the eye outward. Depending on the room, views can range from the skyscrapers and cable car tracks that grid the downtown area, to the Golden Gate Bridge and beyond. Book a Bridge-to-Bridge suite for wraparound views that extend, as the name suggests, from the Golden Gate to the Bay Bridge. In a fun nod to the expanse of the city, binoculars wait on each room’s desk. You’ll be surprised just how much time you may want to spend indoors looking out.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Yoga In the Sky
This being health-conscious San Francisco, yoga is an important part of the Loews Regency’s fitness portfolio. Although yoga sessions can be scheduled at any time - either in your room or in the hotel gym - the warmer weather brings the spectacular sky deck yoga classes. Every Saturday morning, the 40th-floor open-air deck hosts a 20-person session, with lucky attendees performing sun salutations over the entire San Francisco bay as the city below wakes up. Class wraps up with complimentary juices from the Brasserie S&P restaurant.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
A Memorable Occasion
San Francisco is a memorable setting for an event, and the Loews Regency San Francisco makes it easy to have one. With more than five separate event spaces - impressively, all of them with huge windows ushering in natural light - it’s possible to hold a meeting, hear a speaker, and attend a wedding in the same day, all with a completely different atmosphere. The Embassy Room is regal in size and decor, while the more intimate Library is furnished with elegant globes and leather-bound books. And probably the most popular place on the site for a wedding is the 40th-floor sky deck; saying vows with the entire city as a witness isn’t a wedding that your guests will forget anytime soon.