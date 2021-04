San Francisco is a memorable setting for an event, and the Loews Regency San Francisco makes it easy to have one. With more than five separate event spaces - impressively, all of them with huge windows ushering in natural light - it’s possible to hold a meeting, hear a speaker, and attend a wedding in the same day, all with a completely different atmosphere. The Embassy Room is regal in size and decor, while the more intimate Library is furnished with elegant globes and leather-bound books. And probably the most popular place on the site for a wedding is the 40th-floor sky deck; saying vows with the entire city as a witness isn’t a wedding that your guests will forget anytime soon.