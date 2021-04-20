Where are you going?
Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Website
| +1 713-521-7800
More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 8:30pm

Keeping It Local at Houston's Local Foods

You can feel the energy of this place just by walking in the door: the decor and design speak for its commitment to simple, clean, and fresh. Then, you take a look at the menu. Local Foods has a gourmet selection of sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients. With options like a Gulf Shrimp & Blue Crab sandwich, or a Summer Harvest Salad, this will be your favorite new "local" spot.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More Recommendations

James Ramos
almost 7 years ago

A Locavore's Delight in Houston's Rice Village

The bright orange neon-lit sign in the middle of the dining room wall isn't humble about the main element of this staple of the Houston restaurant scene.

Texas flavors and over 8 nearby Texas farms are showcased in the dozens of delicious meals in the treelined Rice Village shopping district.

Newcomers are greeted with a brief explanation of the diverse rotating menu and the array of sides to accompany the entrees.

I highly recommend the crunchy chicken sandwich, complemented by quinoa and Tuscan kale, but you seriously can't go wrong with any of the sides. Duck confit sandwiches are even on the menu for those with a fancier palate. Any sandwich can be made as a salad as well. Ask the cashier to pair a Texas beer with your meal, and you're set.

In a dining area accented with mid-century modern furniture and colors, metal and wood textures and awash ever so brightly by large surrounding windows, you'll probably bump elbows with NBA baskeball players and Masterchef winners (sat next to Christene Ha one Wednesday afternoon!) in the gorgeously coordinated restaurant.

With attention to detail, flavor and food sustainability shines forth through every facet of this restaurant, Local Foods is a definite stop for anyone passing through the Houston area.

