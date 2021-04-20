Colorado-Style Shopping
Local Color Local Rebel is true to its name. The style of clothing is eclectic mountain wear for women with a spirited but trendy side. There are many bright colors, and you might think you have stepped into Free People for a minute, but that is in Aspen
. This unique boutique has everything from sweaters to cowboy hats to jewelry. The shop has layers upon layers of clothing and like any boutique there are only a few examples of every style—so you'd better hope they have your size! Take some garments home and show them off as your "Colorado
" style.