Little India on a Plate

Savor Indian Cuisine on a Culinary TourThe UAE is one of the most multicultural countries in the world and its largest city Dubai the most cosmopolitan. Indians make up one of the largest population groups and have a long history in Dubai dating to its early years as a tiny trading port when most Indians arrived as merchants.
My Indian friends in the UAE always swore Dubai had the most authentic Indian food outside India and after 8 years eating it there I can assure you they weren't exaggerating. It was my go-to for take-away, the food being so good and so cheap there was no reason to cook it at home. My favorite Indian eateries weren't in hotels but on gritty backstreets in my old Bur Dubai neighborhood -- an area few tourists explore after they've done the sights and shopped the souqs.
Farida Ahmed, sister of Arva Ahmed, who started Frying Pan Adventures, Dubai's first culinary walking tours, runs a mouthwatering foodie tour of the Meena Bazaar area, Dubai's Little India.
During the four-hour foodie walk, which will take you through the bustling area, bursting with Bollywood CD and DVD shops, cheap electronics stores, textile shops, and an abundance of simple family-owned eateries, you'll try everything from fried street food snacks, such as samosas, and piping hot Indian naan breads to Dubai's best chicken tikka and spice-infused drinks.
As with Arva's Middle Eastern food tour, during the balmy winter months Farida leads you on foot and during the sultrier period uses an air-conditioned car. A must.