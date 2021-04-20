Where are you going?
Lily Pad Antiques

756 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402, USA
| +1 253-627-6858
Tue - Sun 11am - 5pm

Vintage toy and comic collectors will find an eyeful at Lily Pad Antiques, a little shop packed to the gills with all kinds of collectible action figures, toys, figurines, cards, promotional glassware, vintage metal signs, and other memorabilia. If you’re normally bored by dusty old antiques, you might like the pop-culture emphasis of this store, which is firmly 20th-century in scope. Plus, it’s affordable: items start at just a couple of dollars, and there’s a large sale table in the front. This may not be the best place for kids, though, because of the sheer volume of temptingly fragile antiques and toys stacked everywhere.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

