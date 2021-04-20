Where are you going?
Stylish Bargains at the Ladies' Market

In 1684, Jukou Street was the entrance to a military camp during the Qing Dynasty. It was here that merchants began to sell merchandise to soldiers, and hence became the first commercial street in Xiamen. Nowadays, this is where stylish girls do their shopping. Boutiques line the street selling imported clothing from Hong Kong and Taiwan, while other shops sell trendy accessories like hats and shoes. Head over for cheap fashionable finds, and to enjoy street snacks offered around the area.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

