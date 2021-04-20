La Cocina Restaurant, Cantina, and Coffee Bar
201 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
| +1 520-622-0351
Photo courtesy of La Cocina
Sun, Mon 11am - 4pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Music & Mixed Drinks on the Patio at La CocinaLa Cocina is a Southwestern gem, taking advantage of warm evenings and local culture to produce a truly Tucson experience. Sip at one of their cocktails—made with house-infused liquor—and enjoy a live concert. While you're here, grab a bite to eat from a menu that includes a number of international favorites.
almost 7 years ago
Best Friday Night Patio in Tucson
Spring nights in the desert offer cool relief and are a perfect time to enjoy food, drinks and friends at the local watering hole. You can feel the stress of the week melt away on La Cocina's hidden courtyard patio - a true oasis in the desert, with its huge mesquite trees, refreshing fountains and funky vibe. Live bluegrass music rounds out a recent festive Friday night atmosphere. Creative drink and food menu includes fresh and not-too-sweet cocktails served alongside a variety of dishes ranging from burgers to coconut thai curry.