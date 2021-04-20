La Cocina Restaurant, Cantina, and Coffee Bar

Best Friday Night Patio in Tucson

Spring nights in the desert offer cool relief and are a perfect time to enjoy food, drinks and friends at the local watering hole. You can feel the stress of the week melt away on La Cocina's hidden courtyard patio - a true oasis in the desert, with its huge mesquite trees, refreshing fountains and funky vibe. Live bluegrass music rounds out a recent festive Friday night atmosphere. Creative drink and food menu includes fresh and not-too-sweet cocktails served alongside a variety of dishes ranging from burgers to coconut thai curry.