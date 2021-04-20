Temple of Hatshepsut 16 Ettimad st.Luxor, Luxor, مدينة الأقصر، الأقصر، 83000, Egypt

More info Sat - Thur 9am - 5pm

Walk like an Egyptian When visiting the Temple of Hatshepsut, be sure to hike over the top and descend into the Valley of the Kings. The hike takes 30-45 minutes and is accessed by a trailhead near the visitor's center. From the top you can take photos, but you'll not be able to once you get into the Valley of the Kings area.