Temple of Hatshepsut

16 Ettimad st.Luxor, Luxor, مدينة الأقصر، الأقصر، 83000, Egypt
Website
| +20 100 107 1261
Walk like an Egyptian Luxor Egypt
Ballooning Above the Temple of Hatshepsut, Upper Egypt Luxor Egypt
Luxor Egypt
Sat - Thur 9am - 5pm

Walk like an Egyptian

When visiting the Temple of Hatshepsut, be sure to hike over the top and descend into the Valley of the Kings. The hike takes 30-45 minutes and is accessed by a trailhead near the visitor's center. From the top you can take photos, but you'll not be able to once you get into the Valley of the Kings area.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

Milook Mahgobart
over 6 years ago

Veronica Hackethal
almost 7 years ago

Ballooning Above the Temple of Hatshepsut, Upper Egypt

One of the best ways to view the stepped Temple of Hatshepsut, the only female pharoah, is from a hot air balloon. From this view, the grand scale of the temple stands out from the desert sand. Even though it's almost the same color!

