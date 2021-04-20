Temple of Hatshepsut
16 Ettimad st.Luxor, Luxor, مدينة الأقصر، الأقصر، 83000, Egypt
| +20 100 107 1261
Sat - Thur 9am - 5pm
Walk like an EgyptianWhen visiting the Temple of Hatshepsut, be sure to hike over the top and descend into the Valley of the Kings. The hike takes 30-45 minutes and is accessed by a trailhead near the visitor's center. From the top you can take photos, but you'll not be able to once you get into the Valley of the Kings area.
Ballooning Above the Temple of Hatshepsut, Upper Egypt
One of the best ways to view the stepped Temple of Hatshepsut, the only female pharoah, is from a hot air balloon. From this view, the grand scale of the temple stands out from the desert sand. Even though it's almost the same color!