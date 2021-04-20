Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Koi Nail Spa

2111 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
Website
| +1 407-302-3655
Chocolate Pedi Party Sanford Florida United States

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7:15pm

Chocolate Pedi Party

This locally-owned nail spa has won, hands down, Orlando's best nail salon three years in a row.

Go for a chocolate pedicure, with scrumptious scrubs and mousse lotions. Bring the family for a pedi party.

On weekends, it's best to call ahead or stop by to pencil in your name. Pass the time in nearby shops, and the owner will call when your pedi chair is available.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points