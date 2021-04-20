Koi Nail Spa
2111 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
| +1 407-302-3655
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7:15pm
Chocolate Pedi PartyThis locally-owned nail spa has won, hands down, Orlando's best nail salon three years in a row.
Go for a chocolate pedicure, with scrumptious scrubs and mousse lotions. Bring the family for a pedi party.
On weekends, it's best to call ahead or stop by to pencil in your name. Pass the time in nearby shops, and the owner will call when your pedi chair is available.