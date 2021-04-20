Kobawoo Restaurant 698 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

Kobawoo: the Place for Bo Ssam All my Koreatown research (aka Jonathan Gold) pointed to Kobawoo as the place to eat bo ssam. On a weekend night at around 8:30pm it was crowded and lively, full of families and groups of friends.



Bo ssam is a pork belly dish; the meat is cooked simply with spices, sliced, and served with vinegary, crunchy radish pickles, kimchi, and lettuce. You wrap it all up into a delicious package, and it's chewy, crispy, fresh, salty, and spicy.