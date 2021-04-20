Where are you going?
Kennesaw Mountain

Kennesaw Mountain, Georgia 30060, USA
Website
Civil War Battlefield with Hiking Trails Marietta Georgia United States

Civil War Battlefield with Hiking Trails

Very few places in the country can boast having a nearly 3,000-acre Civil War battlefield, but Kennesaw Mountain is just that. The Battle of Kennesaw Mountain was a part of Sherman's 1864 Atlanta Campaign, which ended in 3,000 Union casualties and 1,000 Confederate casualties.

Today you can learn about the history of the battlefield at the visitor's center, a good spot to gear up and grab some water before your hike. One of the easier hikes is up the sloping path from the visitor's center to the top of the mountain, where you'll get views of the distant Atlanta skyline and see old cannons.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

