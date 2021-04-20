Kayak Kauai 5-5070 Kuhio Highway

Kayaking the Wailua River in Kauai It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore.



I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a and stroked steadily along a wide dark green river inland, away from the demanding Pacific. The landscape was flat at first, and then riversides rose into black rock and tree-covered cliffs. Read more about getting into the flow in Kauai at: http://takeyourbigtrip.com/2012/02/26/kauai-flow-visit-hawaiis-relaxing-island/