Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kayak Kauai

5-5070 Kuhio Highway
+1 808-826-9844
Kayaking the Wailua River in Kauai Hanalei Hawaii United States

Kayaking the Wailua River in Kauai

It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore.

I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a and stroked steadily along a wide dark green river inland, away from the demanding Pacific. The landscape was flat at first, and then riversides rose into black rock and tree-covered cliffs. Read more about getting into the flow in Kauai at: http://takeyourbigtrip.com/2012/02/26/kauai-flow-visit-hawaiis-relaxing-island/
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30