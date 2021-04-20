Kam-Yuen Asian Supermarket
Rue de la Vierge Noire 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
A Quirky Asian Supermarket in the Heart of BrusselsIf you love all things Asian, don’t miss the quirky, chaotic Kam-Yuen Supermarket, near Place Saint Catherine, in Brussels. Duck under the giant purple and green KY sign (trying not to snicker at the unfortunate initials) and dive into the most random shop in the city. The “organisation” of the store is mind-boggling but I’m sure in someone’s mind it made sense to put the “American” peanut butter beside the deep fried crispy anchovies.
It is truly Asian in the sense that you can find foods from China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, England and the US (apparently these last two have changed continents since the last time I looked at a map). It’s also much larger than it seems from the outside, with aisle after aisle of unusual ingredients. Don’t expect any help finding what you need (unless of course you speak Mandarin) and friendly service is entirely out of the question. But you can expect to find something different and tasty on every visit.