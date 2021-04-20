Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kam-Yuen Asian Supermarket

Rue de la Vierge Noire 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
A Quirky Asian Supermarket in the Heart of Brussels Brussels Belgium

A Quirky Asian Supermarket in the Heart of Brussels

If you love all things Asian, don’t miss the quirky, chaotic Kam-Yuen Supermarket, near Place Saint Catherine, in Brussels. Duck under the giant purple and green KY sign (trying not to snicker at the unfortunate initials) and dive into the most random shop in the city. The “organisation” of the store is mind-boggling but I’m sure in someone’s mind it made sense to put the “American” peanut butter beside the deep fried crispy anchovies.

It is truly Asian in the sense that you can find foods from China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, England and the US (apparently these last two have changed continents since the last time I looked at a map). It’s also much larger than it seems from the outside, with aisle after aisle of unusual ingredients. Don’t expect any help finding what you need (unless of course you speak Mandarin) and friendly service is entirely out of the question. But you can expect to find something different and tasty on every visit.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points