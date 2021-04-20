Where are you going?
Kahala Mall

4211 Waialae Avenue
| +1 808-732-7736
Kahala Mall's Statue Tribute Honolulu Hawaii United States

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm

Kahala Mall's Statue Tribute

If you visit Kahala Mall, you might come across this statue of Jack Lord. Known for his role as Steve McGarrett on the original Hawaii Five-O.
The mall is a traditional shopping center with department stores and shops on the edge of Kahala's high end neighborhood.
Shopping is very accessible from H1 and great for shoppers traveling between Hawaii Kai and downtown Honolulu. It is also just a short drive from Waikiki.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

