Bohemian Department Store in Little Five Points

For the bohemian population of Atlanta 's Little FIve Points neighborhood, Junkman's Daughter is the place to buy clothing, gifts and accessories for the home. In 1982, before the neighborhood looks like it does today, local Pam Majors, the daughter of a junkman, opened a store full of her favorite bizarre tchotchkes. It soon became a favorite for visiting and local celebrities and musicians.