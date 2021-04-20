Where are you going?
Jungle Queen Riverboat

801 Seabreeze Boulevard
| +1 954-462-5596
Jungle Queen Riverboat: A Fort Lauderdale Tradition

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

Jungle Queen Riverboat: A Fort Lauderdale Tradition

The Jungle Queen dinner cruise experience has been a Fort Lauderdale institution since 1945. Take the kids and board the historic riverboat on a three-hour cruise through downtown Fort Lauderdale to a tropical island. You'll see superb views of the Fort Lauderdale skyline, jumping dolphins, and gorgeous mansions. The staff is super friendly, and the captain will entertain you with corny jokes as he narrates the entire tour. Once you disembark, you'll greet the drawbridge operators and the island locals. The island features exotic birds, iguanas, and beautiful trees, and dinner is served here. The barbecue restaurant dishes out Southern comfort food like ribs, chicken, shrimp, salad, and coffee cake. After dinner, there's a variety show with playful comedians and music.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

