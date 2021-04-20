Jeremy's on the Hill
4354 California 78
| +1 760-765-1587
Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm
Farm-to-table dining just outside JulianMost of the food in Julian is okay - we usually stick with anything that isn't too greasy. So, we were ecstatic to learn about this great farm-to-table restaurant that opened up about five years ago. The atmosphere is cozy, bistro chic. And they carry many local beers, wines, and the famous Julian Hard Cider.
The owner, Jeremy Manley, is native to the area. He left for training at Cordon Bleu and returned to open a sustainable restaurant. All his produce and meats come from local farms and/or farmers' markets.
Tip: Don't even try coming here for dinner on the weekends without a reservation. Lunchtime is usually okay for walk-ins.