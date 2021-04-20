Jefferson House
139 Nolans Point Rd, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849, USA
| +1 973-663-3063
More info
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri 12pm - 10pm
Sat 11am - 10pm
A Day Trip to Lake HopatcongA few days ago since the weather was gorgeous, I decided that a day trip to Lake Hopatcong would be fun. So off we went.
Lake Hopatcong is only about one hour and 15 minutes from my home.
This lake is the largest lake in New Jersey and was probably formed by glaciers eons ago.
Native Americans loved summering at the lake because of the abundance of fish.
The heyday of Lake Hopatcong was in the late 19th century. The only way to get to the lake was by water as any roads in the area were little better than trails.Steamboats would meet passengers and take them to the different areas around the lake.
About this time, Lake Hopatcong was fast becoming a summer resort. There was the huge Breslin Hotel, Victorian millionaires' "cottages" surrounding the hotel, small cottages,and camping grounds especially in and around Mount Arlington.
By the Depression, most of the lake hotels closed and fewer people came to the area in the summer.
After WWII, people started to return for the "season".
Today, Lake Hopatcong is a beautiful lake area in North Jersey with year-round residents and summer visitors.
Boating, fishing, and water sports are the things to do.
There are several restaurants with water views (Alice - great food), or on the water (The Jefferson House and Windlass) at Nolan's Point.
Be sure to check out Main Lake Market at Nolan's Point Pk. Road.
We enjoyed the history and the beauty of the lake in Hopatcong. A great day!
Summertime.....
Info:lakehopatcongnews.com