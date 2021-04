I have to admit that when I saw that one of the tourist attractions in Portland was the International Rose Test Garden I didn't get all that excited about trekking to the outskirts of the city to check it out. This is probably because I consider myself a beer connoisseur and I wanted to spend as much time as possible tasting micro-brewed, artisan beer around Portland . However, it turns out that a visit to the International Rose Test Garden is an adventure in and of itself, is an amazing park to visit and explore, and it offers some of the best views of Mount Hood that any vista in Portland has to offer. We like challenges and exploring while traveling so we chose to take the MAX train to the Washington Park Station and then took Bus 63 to the Rose Garden. I felt it important to include this in the highlight because the park is off the beaten path. The park is beautiful and a lot of fun to visit. And if you are a photographer looking for that perfect shot of Mount Hood then I think this is your place!