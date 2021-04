Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia’s L.A. locations are pillars at the crossroads of creativity on Abbot Kinney in Venice and Sunset Junction in Silver Lake. Conversation and community emanate from its doors (as well as long lines), as carefully crafted cups of coffee and tea are served to the crowds. The bitten apples of silver MacBooks glow along the countertops as couples, friends, and family congregate along the wooden mini-bleacher seats outside. Although this coffeeshop was born in Chicago , Los Angelenos have idolized Intelligentsia to the point that it has become an iconic landmark for coffee in the city.