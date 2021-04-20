Intelligentsia Coffee
1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
| +1 310-399-1233
Sun 7am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 6am - 8pm
Fri 6am - 10pm
Sat 7am - 10pm
The Source of Silver Lake at Sunset JunctionAt the intersection of Hyperion and Sunset is the heart of Silver Lake, the source of the pulse; Intelligentsia Coffee. Fueling the neighborhood with crafted cups of caffeine, Intelligentsia has become the east side center of community and conversation. Their patio is the perfect place to catch up with a friend or to sit with a book and sip on a latte. Or, take your cup to-go and explore Sunset Junction and the surrounding blocks of boutique shops and restaurants.
Coffee for Thought
Intelligentsia’s L.A. locations are pillars at the crossroads of creativity on Abbot Kinney in Venice and Sunset Junction in Silver Lake. Conversation and community emanate from its doors (as well as long lines), as carefully crafted cups of coffee and tea are served to the crowds. The bitten apples of silver MacBooks glow along the countertops as couples, friends, and family congregate along the wooden mini-bleacher seats outside. Although this coffeeshop was born in Chicago, Los Angelenos have idolized Intelligentsia to the point that it has become an iconic landmark for coffee in the city.