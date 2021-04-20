Integratron
2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, USA
| +1 760-364-3126
Adult Naptime & Alien Encounters at the IntegratronUFO advocate, George Van Tassel, began constructing the Integratron in the 1950s after an alien encounter with “Solgonda” who bestowed upon him the secrets of rejuvenation and time travel. The all-wood white dome structure contrasts with the blue sky in the middle of the desert and supposedly concentrates and amplifies the Earth’s magnetic field. Those seeking deep relaxation can participate in a Sound Bath in the acoustically perfect, 360-degree stereo chamber. This 60-minute “sonic healing session” is like an adult naptime where quartz crystal bowls are played for a meditative effect. Private sessions are often reserved weeks in advance and early arrival is a must on “no-reservation” weekends.
Photo by Jessica Albano /Flickr.