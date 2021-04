Inishbofin Island Inisbofin, Co. Galway, Ireland

Escape to Inishbofin Island Get away from it all on this island off Co Galway – less busy than the Aran Islands, it's a great place to unwind with some walking or cycling, with lots of remote beaches and historic ruins to explore. The are plenty of stories too – the ruined castle at the harbour was occupied by pirates in the 16th century and there are also remains of a 7th century monastery with a church, graveyard and holy well. Ferries go from Cleggan in Connemara.