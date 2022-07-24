Where are you going?
Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine

391 Orchard Rd #05-12/13/14 Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238874
Website
| +65 6738 1238
Imperial Treasure Nan Bei Cuisine Singapore Singapore

More info

Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 10pm

The tried-and-true Imperial Treasure chain of high-end Chinese restaurants includes an outlet in Ngee Ann City, a booming office and shopping complex anchored by the popular Takashimaya department store. Imperial focuses on the clean flavors of Shanghai, from hand-rolled xiao long bao (steamed pork dumplings filled with broth) to sautéed shrimp with honey peas and egg whites in black-truffle oil. Besides the à la carte offerings, the set menus are popular, with one version including seven courses of dishes like deep-fried diced chicken with chili and stewed noodle soup.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
