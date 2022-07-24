Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine

Imperial Treasure Nan Bei Cuisine
The tried-and-true Imperial Treasure chain of high-end Chinese restaurants includes an outlet in Ngee Ann City, a booming office and shopping complex anchored by the popular Takashimaya department store. Imperial focuses on the clean flavors of Shanghai
, from hand-rolled xiao long bao
(steamed pork dumplings filled with broth) to sautéed shrimp with honey peas and egg whites in black-truffle oil. Besides the à la carte offerings, the set menus are popular, with one version including seven courses of dishes like deep-fried diced chicken with chili and stewed noodle soup.