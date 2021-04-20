Îlet de Pinel

Lobster on the beach

We never go for the overpriced meals offered on Caribbean beaches, but during a trip to Saint-Martin, with mobility limited due to illness I needed a treat. So, while my wife happily snorkeled around this charming preserve/tourist trap slightly offshore from Cul de Sac on the French side, I ordered a lobster dinner. At least I knew it would be fresh, because the lobsters were kept in a cage at water's edge.

The quality was a pleasant surprise, only slightly overgrilled and served with a fresh salad and standard-issue fries.

This is a great little day trip, made more fun if you can walk around and snorkel. There's a slightly scary ride on a creaky launch each way, but the water's not very deep and some people choose to swim, or you can rent kayaks.