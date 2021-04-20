Îlet de Pinel
Îlet de Pinel, St Martin
Resting after some snorkelling and hiking, Pinel Island, St MartinA cheap and fast tourist boat takes you from "mainland" St Martin to Pinel Island. It's a great place for some quiet beach time, lazy hiking, and snorkelling. Come early in the mornings (9am-ish...remember, it is an island, and departure times are not really "official") and grab a spot at one of the few food and beverage purveyors (a bit pricey). Or get the best beach spots - free of charge.
Lobster on the beach
We never go for the overpriced meals offered on Caribbean beaches, but during a trip to Saint-Martin, with mobility limited due to illness I needed a treat. So, while my wife happily snorkeled around this charming preserve/tourist trap slightly offshore from Cul de Sac on the French side, I ordered a lobster dinner. At least I knew it would be fresh, because the lobsters were kept in a cage at water's edge.
The quality was a pleasant surprise, only slightly overgrilled and served with a fresh salad and standard-issue fries.
This is a great little day trip, made more fun if you can walk around and snorkel. There's a slightly scary ride on a creaky launch each way, but the water's not very deep and some people choose to swim, or you can rent kayaks.
