Ignite at ritz carlton
15000 N Secret Springs Dr, Marana, AZ 85658, USA
| +1 520-572-3000
More info
Deep-fried at the Ritz-CarltonNo matter how posh, there's always a place for something deep-fried to go with drinks, eh?
Tucked into its own private canyon on the far northwestern edge of Tucson, the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain resort is the epitome of understated desert chic... Each February, world champion golfers come to the foothills of the Tortolita Mountains to compete in the Accenture Match Play Championship, the spa has recently been ranked one of the best in the world, and it's been open for two and a half years now...So, curious, my wife and I (we live about an hour away), thought we'd spend an afternoon here...
...and on the patio of "Ignite" (the lobby lounge/café), we noshed on "Avocado FRIES!" With a three-chili aioli and an "Arizona Greyhound," (grapefruit and vodka), cactus wrens and cardinals darting about the blooming saguaros, the fried avocado wedges were an unexpected accompaniment to relaxing in the shade...