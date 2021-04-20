Hôtel Le Toiny Anse de Toiny, Toiny 97133, St Barthélemy

Hôtel Le Toiny Set on 38 acres at Anse de Toiny, the architecture at Hôtel Le Toiny is heavily influenced by the old plantation houses of the French Caribbean, fitting naturally into a tropical hillside setting. Each suite at the resort has a private pool lined with lava stone and a private terrace with beige Turkish travertine. All villas have been designed to catch as much natural light as possible, and maximum sea views and privacy are standard. Spacious living areas flow directly into the bedroom, which in turn leads to a large, well-appointed bathroom. Each villa includes beach chairs and umbrellas. Elegant touches include four-poster canopy beds, soft linens, French colonial teak wood furnishings, and rich fabrics in toile and stripes reflecting the colors of the Caribbean.



Following renovations made necessary by Hurricane Irma, the hotel now features eight freestanding villas as well as a much-anticipated beach club, an expanded oyster bar, and updated public spaces. Additionally, Michelin-starred chef Jarad McCarroll has joined Toiny Restaurant.