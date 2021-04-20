Hôtel Le Toiny

Hôtel Le Toiny
Anse de Toiny, Toiny 97133, St Barthélemy
| +1 800-680-0832
Hôtel Le ToinySet on 38 acres at Anse de Toiny, the architecture at Hôtel Le Toiny is heavily influenced by the old plantation houses of the French Caribbean, fitting naturally into a tropical hillside setting. Each suite at the resort has a private pool lined with lava stone and a private terrace with beige Turkish travertine. All villas have been designed to catch as much natural light as possible, and maximum sea views and privacy are standard. Spacious living areas flow directly into the bedroom, which in turn leads to a large, well-appointed bathroom. Each villa includes beach chairs and umbrellas. Elegant touches include four-poster canopy beds, soft linens, French colonial teak wood furnishings, and rich fabrics in toile and stripes reflecting the colors of the Caribbean.
Following renovations made necessary by Hurricane Irma, the hotel now features eight freestanding villas as well as a much-anticipated beach club, an expanded oyster bar, and updated public spaces. Additionally, Michelin-starred chef Jarad McCarroll has joined Toiny Restaurant.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
For the Magic of St Barths
St Barths is the sort of Caribbean diamond that goes hand-in-hand with the good life, and it just so happens that Hotel Le Toiny brings the good life in spades. This Relais & Châteaux property - made up of villa suites and the resort proper - sits on stunning Toiny Bay, and is the home of the award-winning Le Gaiac - just in case you were interested in what fine French dining in the Caribbean is all about.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Paddle on, Young Man!
The beach at Hotel Le Toiny is blessed with some of the calmest water surrounding St Barths, which makes it the perfect place to pick up a paddleboard and set out for a day on the sea. The fact that the beach, with its golden horseshoe of powder-fine sand, is rarely busy, is one more reason to visit now.