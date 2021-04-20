Where are you going?
Petit Saint Vincent

Petit Saint Vincent, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Website
Petit Saint Vincent

Serenity is easy to come by on the private-island resort of Petit St. Vincent, a 115-acre property from the 1960s. It recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation but retains its original charms—there are no cars or in-room televisions (and don’t even think about WiFi) in the 22 cottages and suites, and anything you might need arrives at your doorstep with the simple raise of a yellow flag. A Balinese-inspired spa soothes the body, while two open-air yoga pavilions quiet the mind. If you’re looking for more action, you can explore the island’s pristine reef formations with expert divers through Jean-Michel Cousteau’s only Caribbean scuba center, or rent one of four yachts to catch local mahi mahi—then have the chefs prepare it for you beachside back at the resort.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

Afar Magazine
over 5 years ago

Dive like Jacques Cousteau

While scuba isn’t new to the islands, the Jean-Michel Cousteau Caribbean Diving Center—run by Jacque Cousteau’s son, Jean-Michel—definitely is. Opened in November 2015, the school is part of the remote Petit St. Vincent resort, which occupies an entire 115-acre island and offers access to some of the Caribbean’s least trafficked dive sites, including a sponge garden and a 100-year-old shipwreck. And you never know when Jean-Michel himself might drop in to offer an impromptu ecology lesson.

