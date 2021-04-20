Petit Saint Vincent Petit Saint Vincent, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Photo by Mike Toy, courtesy Petit St. Vincent

Petit Saint Vincent Serenity is easy to come by on the private-island resort of Petit St. Vincent, a 115-acre property from the 1960s. It recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation but retains its original charms—there are no cars or in-room televisions (and don’t even think about WiFi) in the 22 cottages and suites, and anything you might need arrives at your doorstep with the simple raise of a yellow flag. A Balinese-inspired spa soothes the body, while two open-air yoga pavilions quiet the mind. If you’re looking for more action, you can explore the island’s pristine reef formations with expert divers through Jean-Michel Cousteau’s only Caribbean scuba center, or rent one of four yachts to catch local mahi mahi—then have the chefs prepare it for you beachside back at the resort.