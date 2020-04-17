Where are you going?
Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station

Gouyave, Grenada
If you’ve ever sprinkled nutmeg on eggnog or baked it into a holiday recipe, there’s a good chance it came from Grenada. After all, the Spice Island produces nearly a third of the world’s nutmeg supply, in addition to copious amounts of mace, ginger, cloves, and more. It’s fascinating to stop into the Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station on Grenada’s west coast to breathe in the intoxicating scent of the island-grown spice and see it being processed and dried within a large building fronting the water. After a tour, you can shop for freshly ground nutmeg, nutmeg jam, and other spiced souvenirs in the on-site gift shop.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

