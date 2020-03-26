Spice Island Beach Resort Grand Anse Beach, The Lime, Grenada

Spice Island Beach Resort Why we love it: Colonial charm abounds at this all-inclusive resort that embodies classic Caribbean warmth.



The Highlights:

- The Hopkins family is friendly and helpful, lending a familial atmosphere

- Many suites are directly on the beach, allowing guests to step directly onto the sand

- Meals and drinks are included and the menu changes frequently



The Review:

Located right on the island’s main Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort is right in the middle of it all—which can mean a little less privacy. But it also means suites with direct beach access right from their back terrace and a prime location in the middle of all the action. Owned by the Hopkins family who utilize an attentive staff, guests are well taken care of here. And because all meals, drinks, non-motorized water sports, tennis, bicycle rental, golf greens fees, and Wi-Fi are all included, you don’t have to worry about spending too much (yoga classes do have an extra charge though). Parents will appreciate the included kids club as well, which has supervised play for kids at the brightly colored Nutmeg Pod. The spa is a good place to pass the day, with treatments like a Grenadian chocolate wrap and Reiki and reflexology.



There are seven room types (all with ample outdoor space and seating) ranging from garden suites to suites with private plunge pools to spacious beachfront suites with four poster beds looking out on the ocean. The design is classic colonial Caribbean with a lot of dark wood and neutral tones that are punctuated with teal, coral, and green accents.