Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa Magazine Beach, Point Selines, St George's, Grenada

Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa Why we love it: An all-inclusive that is ideal for families and remembers all the little things.



The Highlights:

- Reservation-free dining at the four on-site restaurants is included

- Clubhouse Kids Club with daily activities at no extra charge

- Upgraded Diamond Club level perks like butler service, exclusive beach area, and access to the Diamond Club Lounge



The Review:

Opened in March 2020 on Tamarind Bay, Royalton Grenada is the latest from the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio and its first property in Grenada as it moves forward with an expansion into the Eastern Caribbean. The brand is known for its All-In Luxury® all-inclusive resorts, which include no-reservation dining, all drinks, Wi-Fi, satellite TV with all major sports events, non-motorized watersports, a fitness center with a variety of workout classes, and access to tennis courts, pools, and pristine white-sand beaches. Guests can dine in Gourmet Marche for an international buffet, or at a la carte options like Taj, an Indian-inspired restaurant, Grazie, the Italian trattoria, and Ma Masion, a French bistro. There are also five bars and two cafes. The resort is great for families, with a supervised kids club for children ages 4-12 included and plenty of activities available to keep everyone busy.



At 269 rooms it’s one of the larger properties on the island but rooms are sleek with royal blue accents. They all have balconies or terraces, rain showers, USB charging and Bluetooth audio connectivity, and the signature DreamBed. For guests wanting just a little bit more, the Diamond Club has larger suites that come with access to an exclusive beach and pool, an upgraded room service menu, butler service, discounts on spa treatments, and admission to the Diamond Club Lounge, which is filled with snacks, appetizers, and desserts.