Laluna
Morne Rouge, Grenada
| +1 473-439-0001
Photo courtesy of Laluna, Grenada
If you’re seeking that “shack on the beach” feeling without the actual shack, look no further than Laluna. At this Design Hotel, 16 romantic cottages overlook the ocean, each with an open-air shower, spacious deck, and four-poster bed surrounded by dreamy netting. A combination of Italian, Balinese, and Caribbean styles, the interiors come courtesy of owner Bernardo Bertucci, who served as a consultant for Prada and Armani in a past life. If you’d prefer something sleeker, the hotel also has several contemporary villas, which offer slightly less character but a lot more luxury, including multiple bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and private, full-size pools. Villa guests also have access to personal chefs, butlers, and trainers for an extra fee.
Bertucci’s mix of European, Indonesian, and island elements carries over to Laluna’s thatched-roof restaurant and sunset lounge, which offers authentic Italian cuisine with a Caribbean twist. It’s also evident at the spa, where Balinese massages incorporate [comfort zone] products from Italy and guests can practice yoga in a beachfront pavilion. Flexibility is key here—you can book a cottage on a European plan (accommodation only), combine it with breakfast and dinner, or go all-inclusive. Regardless of which you choose, however, activities like water sports, daily yoga, and mountain biking are always included. For an extra fee, guests can also book Laluna’s luxury catamaran for a sunset cruise and snorkeling adventure.