Silversands Grenada
Grand Anse Main Rd, St George's, Grenada
| +1 473-533-8888
More info
Silversands GrenadaWhy we love it: The minimal design at this beachfront resort brings contemporary luxury to island life.
The Highlights:
- A minimal design that highlights the stunning natural scenery
- The longest pool in the Caribbean
- Thermal spa facilities that include a sauna, hammam, experiential shower, and ice room
The Review:
The luxury starts as soon as you’re picked up from the airport in the house Tesla and whisked away to Silversands Grenada. When this Leading Hotels of the World property opened its doors in 2018 it was a game-changer for the island, bringing sleek design and clean lines that let the ocean views be the focus. But minimalist design doesn’t mean minimal amenities. This oceanfront luxury resort has superior accommodations, the longest pool in the Caribbean at a show-stopping 330 feet, two restaurants, a rum and cigar bar with top-shelf options, and an incredible spa with four treatment rooms, a sauna, hammam, experiential shower, ice room, and state-of-the-art fitness center. There’s also a heated spa pool shaded with slatted wood and white Foscarini ceiling lights dangling over it.
But if you’d rather stay in your room, you’ll be perfectly happy. The 43 suites all feature outdoor space and are some of the largest on the island. They each have a king-size bed surrounded by a remote-controlled curtain that adds an element of romance. Light-filled bathrooms include a double vanity, soaking tub, and rain shower. There are also nine villas with three and four bedroom options, each with a private pool. There are sleek, modern furnishings throughout and white, natural teak, and neutral tones set the scene for airy interiors.