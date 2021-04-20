Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park Grenada

Photo courtesy of Granada Tourism Authority

Underwater Sculpture Park Though it was created to give the island’s other reefs a break, the Underwater Sculpture Park, located along Grenada’s west coast, is among the most moving artificial reef installations in the Caribbean. Here, both scuba divers and snorkelers can explore the underwater sculptures, including the impressive Vicissitudes—a grouping of life-size figures modeled after local children, all holding hands in a circle. Located in a relatively shallow, sandy part of the Molinere Beauséjour Marine Protected Area, the statues are predominantly made from concrete and rebar and serve as a great base for attracting new coral life. Expect to see a variety of colorful fish as you fin past everything from The Lost Correspondent (a desk scene that nods to Grenada’s history with Cuba) to The Amerindian Petroglyphs (a set of 14 sculptures referencing indigenous art). If you’d rather go with a guide, turn to Grenada Seafaris, which hosts snorkeling trips to the park.