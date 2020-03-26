Le Phare Bleu
Petite Calivigny Bay, Egmont, Grenada
| +1 473-444-2400
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 8am - 4pm
Le Phare BleuWhy we love it: Marina living with cottages, a pool, and a floating bar.
The Highlights:
- Floating on the Lightship bar while you listen to live music and sip sundowners
- Adjacent to a 60-berth marina
- Self-contained cottages offer a homey feeling
The Review:
If you’re after something with a staff that’s more hands off, these cottages and suites are the way to go. With kitchens and living areas, they can easily become a home away from home. And they’re ideally located in the Petite Cavigny marina—perfect if you’re setting off on a sailing trip from the Spice Isle. Furnishings are classic Caribbean, with lots of rattan, dark wood, and pops of color and all have wide verandas with hammocks or porch swings. There’s a shared pool and the two-bedroom Serenity Villa (the largest property) comes with its own indoor private pool. The property also has two small beaches, although they can be muddy because of the marina. Kayaks, paddleboards, and a hobie cat are also available for guests to use.
If you crave company (and a break from cooking), there’s the Island Fever Tropical Tavern restaurant offering food all day (and on Sunday, breakfast until 3 pm)—the rotis are especially tasty here. Friday evenings, make your way to the floating bar that is the Lightship, a lighthouse boat that was built in 1900 and served for decades off the coast of Sweden. Now it’s where the party’s at, with live music, a rum bar, and snacks.