True Blue Bay Boutique Resort Old Mill Road True Blue Bay, St George's, Grenada

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort Why we love it: Close to the airport, St. George’s University, and marina, this amenity-filled resort has room and payment options for all types of guests.



The Highlights:

- Four pools, and a treetop spa and yoga studio

- On-site diving school and expedition boat

- Option to upgrade to all-inclusive with unlimited food and house drinks



The Review:

Located right near St. George’s University, this resort is ideal for parents and family visiting students. It’s also just a five-minute drive from the airport (although that means occasional planes overhead) and located on a marina. All of this means it doesn’t have its own beach but it does offer shuttles to Grand Anse Beach, which is 10 minutes away. But if you do stay on property there’s plenty to do: there are four small but well-maintained pools; a spa with a soaking tub and nail studio that uses the island’s natural resources like chocolate and nutmeg in its wraps and scrubs; an open air yoga studio with treetop views; and a top-notch dive school that has quick courses for same-day dives and multi-day PADI certification. And if you’re already certified, the all-inclusive stay includes up to four dives a day on their Aquanauts dive boat. Other activities include rum and chocolate tastings, cooking classes, kids activities, and non-motorized water sports.



Dodgy Dock, the on-site restaurant, has different theme nights, like Street Food, Romantic BBQ, and Cocoa Thursdays. The option to go all-inclusive for an additional $80 is worth it if you plan to eat most of your meals on property (and drink more than a few cocktails!). Accommodations have a simple Caribbean-inflected design and range from rooms to suites to villas. All have kitchenettes and outdoor seating and the sunsets from the bay view rooms are epic. Villas can sleep up to six people and have private plunge pools.