Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus
28123 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, USA
| +1 248-553-2400
Photo courtesy of Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus
Sun, Tue - Thur 9:30am - 5pm
Mon 9:30am - 8:30pm
Fri 9:30am - 3pm
Pause and Reflect on the HolocaustThere are museums and centers scattered around the United States that deal with the tragedy of the Holocaust. What sets the Farmington Hills Holocaust Memorial Center apart from other such establishments is that here, the focus is on highlighting the stories of great strength, courage, and righteousness that also need to be told.
For more than 25 years the center has been educating area school children, locals, and many, many visitors in a positive and affirming way. It gives those who visit the center the chance to pause and reflect while carrying something away from their experience that may change their lives for the better.
It doesn't downplay the horror of the Holocaust, instead it respectfully tells the stories that so many other places and people have not.