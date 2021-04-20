Where are you going?
Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus

28123 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, USA
Website
| +1 248-553-2400
Pause and Reflect on the Holocaust Farmington Hills Michigan United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 9:30am - 5pm
Mon 9:30am - 8:30pm
Fri 9:30am - 3pm

Pause and Reflect on the Holocaust

There are museums and centers scattered around the United States that deal with the tragedy of the Holocaust. What sets the Farmington Hills Holocaust Memorial Center apart from other such establishments is that here, the focus is on highlighting the stories of great strength, courage, and righteousness that also need to be told.

For more than 25 years the center has been educating area school children, locals, and many, many visitors in a positive and affirming way. It gives those who visit the center the chance to pause and reflect while carrying something away from their experience that may change their lives for the better.

It doesn't downplay the horror of the Holocaust, instead it respectfully tells the stories that so many other places and people have not.

By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

