Unique L.A.: The Big ParadeA two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations include a secret dirt road between Silver Lake and Echo Park, the Music Box Stairs (site of a Laurel and Hardy film), and other quirky landmarks. Big Parade IV takes place May 19-20. —Aimee Bender
Hike to the Hollywood Sign
The best way to see the Hollywood Sign is to hike to it. The Hollyridge Trail is easy for all ages and takes a little over an hour roundtrip. Enjoy an up-close-and-personal view of the sign, along with beautiful views of Los Angeles extending all the way to the ocean.