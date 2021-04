Hofbräuhaus

Hofbrauhaus: Don't Forget to Eat As Well!

Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better.Sure, the famous Hofbrauhaus in Munich is a great place to sit with friends and try to avoid spraining your wrist as you suck down liter glasses of beer, but it's also a great place to eat. Filling up helps you enjoy the beer even more and fights off the eventual intoxication as well.