Hofbräuhaus

Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 290136100
Sun - Sat 9am - 11:30pm

Hofbrauhaus: Don't Forget to Eat As Well!

Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better.

Sure, the famous Hofbrauhaus in Munich is a great place to sit with friends and try to avoid spraining your wrist as you suck down liter glasses of beer, but it's also a great place to eat. Filling up helps you enjoy the beer even more and fights off the eventual intoxication as well.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Betsy Wuebker
almost 7 years ago

Prost! for Gemütlichkeit!

Our lovely doyenne is the matriarch of a group of regulars who took us (myself and my 12 year old daughter) under their wing for a happy afternoon in this 400 year old brewery on our first day in Munich. Hofbrauhaus maintains tables for regular guests (http://www.hofbraeuhaus.de/en/03/stammtische_en.html) with whom you can enjoy the fabled vibe and quick passage to gemütlichkeit. Look for Aloisius on Saturdays and Sundays and she may be with him.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Munich munchies

Not only do you get great beer in the Hofbrauhaus but there is also delicious food. If you're not too hungry, then one of these pretzels served by one of the lovely waitresses will do the trick.
Laurel Robbins
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Take a Little Piece of the Hofbräuhaus Home with You

Take a little piece of Munich's most famous and one of its oldest breweries home with a souvenir from the shop found right outside the brewery. T-shirts, beer glasses, or beer steins with the Hofbräuhaus logo are all popular choices.

