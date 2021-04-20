Zócalo
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Photo courtesy of CDMX Travel
ZócaloIts massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits and makes entry free for residents and visitors alike. Past exhibits have included Gregory Colbert's "Ashes and Snow," a show of large-format photos of animals and people, and Willy Souza's "Mexico en tus sentidos" ("Mexico in your senses"), lush, vivid photos of people and places around Mexico. To see if a show is planned during the time you'll be visiting, check the website of the Secretary of Tourism.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Celebrate Mexican Independence
Forget Cinco de Mayo (which commemorates the Battle of Puebla, not Mexico's independence itself); Independence Day–September 16– is where it's at when it comes to important–and memorable–fiestas in Mexico. Each September 15, thousands of people from all over the country gather in Mexico City's Zócalo to await the President, who steps out onto the balcony at midnight to give "El Grito" ("The Shout"): "Viva México! Viva México! Viva México!" Revelers, many of them wearing fake mustaches or other costumes that evoke revolutionary heroes, shout "Viva!" and cheer for their country. The energy is contagious and the experience thrilling.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Commemorating the Bicentennial
So many historical episodes have occurred in and around Mexico City's Zócalo, but as far as recent history is concerned, none has been more memorable than the 2010 bicentennial celebration of Mexican independence. Thousands of citizens from around the country and visitors from around the world converged on the capital for the festivities, which, while eagerly anticipated, were also profoundly anxiety-provoking. In the midst of a global fiscal crisis, the commemoration was costing far more than projected estimates, and at the height of former president Felipe Calderón's drug war, the 2010 bicentennial could have been the perfect target for a display of narcoterror. Yet the criticisms and fears didn't stop people from coming to the Zócalo en masse for the independence celebration, which was epic and emotional, and everyone heaved a sigh of relief when the festivities went off without incident.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Experience the Zócalo Flag Ceremony
On its own, the massive Mexican flag flying in the center of the Zócalo, Mexico City's main and most important plaza, is impressive. But the flag-raising and lowering ceremonies held each morning and evening are even more spectacular and memorable, full of opportunities to take fantastic photos. Watch as military police form straight lines and march into the square, along with a full complement of bugle blowers, trumpeters, and drummers. They form a square around the plaza and a contingent unfolds or refolds the gigantic flag, depending on the time of day, before parading it out in the daily ceremonial display.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Watch Aura Cleansings in the Zócalo
While some locals laugh and roll their eyes about the commodification of the ritual, especially when it's performed as a spectacle in a place as public as the Zócalo, what can't be denied is how interesting an activity it is to stop and watch "limpias de auras," or "aura cleansings" in the Zócalo. Shamans and medicine men–some authentic, some scam artists–can often be found in the Zócalo with an assortment of simple tools to assist in these spiritual rituals, which, they say, hark back to early indigenous cultures. Conch shells, small pots with incense (typically made from Mexican copal), and feathers are among the accoutrements that will be used to clean the paying seeker's aura. Occasionally, you'll see larger groups of shamans and devotees gathered to pray, make music, and dance as a collective, as they do so, calling for the healing of the world. Whether you believe in their particular brand of spirituality or not, there's something impressive about the display.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ice Skating . . . in Mexico City?
What began as a onetime community building proposition in the midst of an economic crisis has become an annual tradition: each winter, the government of Mexico City turns the Zócalo into a winter wonderland. There's ice skating and sledding, snow tubing and snowman building. Join in on the fun–all of the activities are free of charge–or just enjoy people-watching. More than 10 million locals a day visited for the winter wonderland in 2013. Witnessing kids (and adults) seeing snow for the first time is a kind of wonder all its own.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Viva La Mexico!
Before booking this trip I had no idea it was Mexico's Independence day. Massive parties are arranged the city, but here in the plaza in Zocalo swarms of people come prepared to celebrate. Sporting the finest costumes, noise makers, and party smiles, everyone is ready to have a good time. Remember to bring an umbrella since it is their rainy season and also an empty stomach. More food than you could ever image.
almost 7 years ago
The Zocalo: Mexico City's Most Exciting Neighborhood
Since the time of the Aztecs, Mexico City’s Zocalo has served as the city’s political, cultural and religious hub. It’s hot. Chaotic. Crowded. And a total blast to visit. One of the largest public squares in the world, the Zocalo sits in the middle of the city’s Centro district and contains many of the area’s top sites, including the Catedral Metropolitana, the Templo Mayor and the Palacio Nacional, home to Diego Rivera’s famous “Epic of the Mexican People” mural.
almost 7 years ago
Unlikely Art: Chalk Frida
A long layover in an exciting city, like Mexico City, can actually become an unanticipated highlight of your trip. I had a long layover in Mexico City, but the flight got there early in the morning and I went ahead and had a cab drop me off at the Zócalo anyway. The Zócalo is Mexico City's main square and the heart of the nation. To my dismay, the Zócalo was empty and everything was closed. So, I walked around with my head down trying to stay warm and I suddenly found myself starring down at an amazing chalk portrait of Frida Kahlo, whose home-turned-museum I planned on seeing after breakfast and a quick stroll though the Templo Mayor. Mexico City has so much to see in such a small area that you can take a taxi to and from the airport and have an amazing time. Around the Zócalo, you can see Diego Rivera murals at the parliament building, go inside the large cathedral, take in the uncovered Aztec capital at the Templo Mayor, eat street tacos and much, much more.
almost 7 years ago
Taking in the view of the zócalo for Christmas
The zócalo in Mexico City is an interesting place to visit year round, but I think the best time is around Christmas. When I say “around Christmas” I mean the holiday period between December 12th and January 6th, known as Maratón Guadalupe-Reyes in Mexican culture. Due to the dense population and pollution in D.F. the sky is usually hazy and the air is thick. However, when the locals go on vacation it gives you a chance to breathe some fresh air in the city and a view of the famous volcanoes Popocatepetl and Iztaccíhuatl. It is amazing to stand on the same balcony on December 8th and again on December 24th and see a completely different view! Go to the top floor of the Holiday Inn directly across from the National Cathedral and enjoy a reasonably priced coffee or the buffet while taking in the view.
over 6 years ago
Viva Mexico
We had the good fortune to be in Mexico City as preparations were being made for Independence Day on September 16. Mexican Independence Day is a major celebration, bigger than Cinco de Mayo. Around the Zocalo (the huge central plaza of the old city), vendors sell flags, flowers, and toys in red, white, and green—the colors of the Mexican flag. The Zocalo pulses at night with large crowds walking and taking selfies against the backdrop of gigantic banners of lights saluting independence and portraying Mexico’s national symbols and patriots, such as Hidalgo and Morelos. Restaurants in the area serve the famous chiles en nogada, large, stuffed green chiles bathed in a white sauce and sprinkled with red pomegranate seeds, a symbol of the nation as well as a seasonal dish.
almost 7 years ago
Now That's A Plaza!
I was blown away by the sheer size of the Zocalo - main square in Mexico City. The crowd is minimal because everyone was watching Mexico in a World Cup soccer mach at the time. This picture was taken from the 3rd floor terrace of a restaurant above the shopping arcade on the Zocalo.
almost 7 years ago
Traditional Mexican Dance
My husband and I were wandering around Mexico City on a 13-hour layover. On our way back to the bus station, we heard the loud beating of drums and came upon a large group of tourists watching the vibrant gyrations of these traditional dancers.
almost 7 years ago
Things Great and Small at Mexico City's Plaza Mayor
Plaza Mayor is one of the largest city squares in the world. I love how small the lone cyclist looks set among the vast concrete sprawl and the backdrop of the square.