A long layover in an exciting city, like Mexico City , can actually become an unanticipated highlight of your trip. I had a long layover in Mexico City, but the flight got there early in the morning and I went ahead and had a cab drop me off at the Zócalo anyway. The Zócalo is Mexico City's main square and the heart of the nation. To my dismay, the Zócalo was empty and everything was closed. So, I walked around with my head down trying to stay warm and I suddenly found myself starring down at an amazing chalk portrait of Frida Kahlo, whose home-turned-museum I planned on seeing after breakfast and a quick stroll though the Templo Mayor. Mexico City has so much to see in such a small area that you can take a taxi to and from the airport and have an amazing time. Around the Zócalo, you can see Diego Rivera murals at the parliament building, go inside the large cathedral, take in the uncovered Aztec capital at the Templo Mayor, eat street tacos and much, much more.