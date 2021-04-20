Watch Aura Cleansings in the Zócalo

While some locals laugh and roll their eyes about the commodification of the ritual, especially when it's performed as a spectacle in a place as public as the Zócalo, what can't be denied is how interesting an activity it is to stop and watch "limpias de auras," or "aura cleansings" in the Zócalo. Shamans and medicine men–some authentic, some scam artists–can often be found in the Zócalo with an assortment of simple tools to assist in these spiritual rituals, which, they say, hark back to early indigenous cultures. Conch shells, small pots with incense (typically made from Mexican copal), and feathers are among the accoutrements that will be used to clean the paying seeker's aura. Occasionally, you'll see larger groups of shamans and devotees gathered to pray, make music, and dance as a collective, as they do so, calling for the healing of the world. Whether you believe in their particular brand of spirituality or not, there's something impressive about the display.