Hilton Curaçao

Piscaderaweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
Hilton Curaçao

A midsize resort with all the expected amenities for an international clientele (including a casino on the property), the Hilton Curaçao is just a 10-minute shuttle ride to Willemstad—but removed enough from town to encompass 20 full acres. The two private beaches are small but pleasant and exclusive to guests (a rarity in Curaçao), while the lagoon-like pool is large and inviting. A family-friendly resort, the Hilton also features a kid’s splashing pool, small playground, and rec room with games. There’s even interesting snorkeling in front of the hotel, as well as dive and boat excursions to surrounding Piscadera Bay.  

Decorated in a casual, beachy style, rooms boast private balconies with either island or ocean views, while suites offer access to an executive lounge with a breakfast buffet and evening hors d’oeuvres. There are also several restaurants and bars; guests recommend seafood and tacos at Celeste Beach Bar and the Sunday barbecue nights on the beach.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

Rebecca M. Moser
almost 7 years ago

Hilton Experience

The Hilton on Curacao is a great place the staff. The rooms are great with a beautiful view. Nice but small beach. Very private are and not crowded! The pool is extremely nice and the staff is beyond amazing! Super nice people work here they make you feel at home. The food has been delicious so far. Can't wait to try out more tonight! Great dive shop as well with either boat or shore diving with lots to see and do!

