Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort

J.E. Irausquin Blvd 75, Noord, Aruba
Website
| +297 583 5000
Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort Noord Aruba
Families will find lots to love at this 241-room high-rise property on Palm Beach. Children under 12 stay and eat for free, and the Treasures of the Caribbean kids’ club—complimentary to guests—organizes supervised scavenger hunts and sand castle–building competitions by day and film screenings, complete with popcorn and Shirley Temples, in the evenings. There’s also loads of space for the whole gang to spread out: Even the lowest-tier studio suites are amply sized, featuring a full kitchen, a dining table, and a private deck or balcony. But Divi also offers plenty to keep adults occupied while the little ones play, including two pools (with a swim-up bar and cabanas), a full-service spa, and two beachside restaurants with tables situated just steps from the water’s edge.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

