Heteroclito
Petraki 30, Athina 105 63, Greece
| +30 21 0323 9406
Photo by Andrew Tzembelicos
More info
Sun 6pm - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12:30pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12:30pm - 1:30am
HeteroclitoAlthough it’s only been open since 2012, this cozy wine bar already feels like an Athenian classic. You’ll find plenty of regulars propping up the green marble bar or catching up at the little tables on the pedestrian street, Right opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral, it’s one of the busiest and most touristy spots in Athens, and yet Heteroclito feels wonderfully intimate and familiar. The surprisingly affordable wine list focuses exclusively on Greek producers; with monthly specials available by the glass, this is the place to experiment with local grape varieties such as assyrtiko, malagouzia, and xinomavro. There’s an excellent selection of Greek spirits, liqueurs and craft beers too. Simple but sophisticated bar snacks include a platter of Greek cheese and charcuterie, hummus with pickled beets, and olives. Heteroclito’s newer, smaller outpost two doors down the street specializes in natural wines.
More Recommendations
over 2 years ago
Savor a glass (or two) of Greek vino
At this French-style Athens wine bar, you can get more acquainted with Greek wine and its many varietals — Malagouzia, Assyrtiko, Xinomavro and more. Here, at Heteroclito, buried deep in the warren of streets about 10 minutes from Syntagma, you’ll find an extensive list of wines by the glass and bottle. Stay for one, or maybe make a night of it (for the wine and the people-watching). If you’re looking for a table outdoors, be prepared to wait. Also, if you’re thinking of visiting on a Sunday, double-check the hours as there was conflicting information at the time of writing about the bar’s closing time.