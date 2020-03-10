Heteroclito Petraki 30, Athina 105 63, Greece

Photo by Andrew Tzembelicos More info Sun 6pm - 11pm Mon - Thur 12:30pm - 12am Fri, Sat 12:30pm - 1:30am

Heteroclito Although it’s only been open since 2012, this cozy wine bar already feels like an Athenian classic. You’ll find plenty of regulars propping up the green marble bar or catching up at the little tables on the pedestrian street, Right opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral, it’s one of the busiest and most touristy spots in Athens, and yet Heteroclito feels wonderfully intimate and familiar. The surprisingly affordable wine list focuses exclusively on Greek producers; with monthly specials available by the glass, this is the place to experiment with local grape varieties such as assyrtiko, malagouzia, and xinomavro. There’s an excellent selection of Greek spirits, liqueurs and craft beers too. Simple but sophisticated bar snacks include a platter of Greek cheese and charcuterie, hummus with pickled beets, and olives. Heteroclito’s newer, smaller outpost two doors down the street specializes in natural wines.