Harbor Sailboats

2040 Harbor Island Dr #104, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-291-9568
Charter a boat to sail Coronado islands or San Diego bay San Diego California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Charter a boat to sail Coronado islands or San Diego bay

In San Diego you can charter a sailboat—any type you want—and sail around the bay or head out to the Coronado islands. The Coronado islands, which can be seen on clear days from San Diego, are a group of four islands that have been set aside as a wildlife refuge by the Mexican government. Though you are not actually permitted to disembark on any of the islands, you can anchor to snorkel or view wildlife from your boat.
Tip: If you sail out to the Coronado islands, you will need to have your passport with you!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

