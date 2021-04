Harbor Sailboats

Charter a boat to sail Coronado islands or San Diego bay

In San Diego you can charter a sailboat—any type you want—and sail around the bay or head out to the Coronado islands. The Coronado islands, which can be seen on clear days from San Diego, are a group of four islands that have been set aside as a wildlife refuge by the Mexican government. Though you are not actually permitted to disembark on any of the islands, you can anchor to snorkel or view wildlife from your boat.Tip: If you sail out to the Coronado islands, you will need to have your passport with you!