Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

Cocoa or Koko?

When you think of tropical islands, cocoa often comes to mind. But have you ever tried Koko, as in "Koko Crater"? This former Army outpost on Oahu just east of Honolulu is 1048 steps of vertical torture.It opened just a few years ago to the public and is very popular with runners, hikers, and those who want to enjoy a 360-degree view of the island. But the only way to the top is to take those 1048 steps. While I made it up in about 20 minutes, some athletic folks do it three or more times in a row every day.Not even Steve McGarrett and Lori of Hawaii Five-O made it to the top in a recent show!When you get up there, make sure to hydrate. Perhaps some ice-cold cocoa milk would suit your taste.