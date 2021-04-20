Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

A View From Koko Summit

Climbing over 1048 railroad ties (and one narrow railroad bridge) to the summit of Koko Crater is a huge accomplishment. The rewards are spectacular views straight down to Hanauma Bay to your left and Hawaii Kai to your right. I recommend the former as your next destination after this climb. The snorkeling is world-class. In fact, you can even snorkel there at night. It's the perfect cool-down after a successful summit of this steep volcano guaranteed to produce a sweat. Look down from this view on top of the world into the crystal-clear waters of the bay and remember, the best snorkeling is out past the bouy.