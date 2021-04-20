Shopping Vía Primavera

Vía Primavera
Near popular Parque Lleras in Medellín, Vía Primavera is lined with local boutiques that seek to set the Paisa fashion style. Mon y Velarde is all about personalized apparel and accessories for men; '80s-style salsa designs—a look taken from Medellín’s slums—was last season’s inspiration at the shop. The petite boutique Rojo is a mecca for women seeking eye-catching nighttime looks; Estampamos is a workshop for large-format printed textiles that used for sheets, curtains, and upholstery. The street supports some 45 stores, eight restaurants, advertising agencies, and design ateliers, and is popular with tourists eager to enjoy a drink and dance some salsa or reggaeton.