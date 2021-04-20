Parque de los Pies Descalzos

Take Off Your Shoes

At this central Medellín park you are encouraged to take off your shoes and connect with the earth. Each element of the park invites you to interact with sand, water, or trees. You might assume it is for children, but on a recent afternoon there were more adults than kids participating in a guide-led "tour" of the park, which includes soaking your feet in a reflecting pool, wandering through a bamboo forest, and climbing structures in a sand pit. The jumping fountains, however, were monopolized by kids, who had no problem with running fully clothed through the streams.