Parque Berrío Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

Dive into the world of ‘Boterismo’ While Medellín’s flair for nightlife and sumptuous weather receive most of the acclaim, its museums are somewhat of a pleasant surprise for visitors. Located downtown, next to Parque Berrío metro station, Museo de Antioquia exhibits work from the figurative artist and sculptor Fernando Botero. His style known as ‘Boterismo’ portrays people in a voluptuous fashion and provides eye-catching pieces of work, in particular the statues scattered outside the museum. Elsewhere, Museo del Arte Moderno de Medellín is spacious and hosts ever-changing exhibitions from local artists. This developing museum is located in Poblado, and is skirted by relaxing spots for lunch and dinner.